China allows foreign investors in debt market to remit funds freely

BEIJING, May 27 (Reuters) - Foreign institutions that have invested in China's interbank debt market will be allowed to remit their funds freely, the foreign exchange regulator said on Friday.

The central bank said in February it would allow all kinds of financial institutions that are registered outside China to buy bonds in the interbank market and would scrap quotas for medium- and long-term investors.

Foreign institutional investors in China's interbank debt market will be allowed to buy foreign exchange from banks and remit funds, without regulatory approval, the State Administration of Foreign Exchange, said in a statement.

But the currency composition of their funds to be remitted out of the country should be largely match that of the money originally invested, it said. (Reporting by Kevin Yao; Editing by Robert Birsel)