FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China c.bank offers selected banks medium term lending facility loans at 3.35 pct - sources
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 19, 2015 / 5:00 AM / 2 years ago

China c.bank offers selected banks medium term lending facility loans at 3.35 pct - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Aug 19 (Reuters) - China’s central bank will offer selected banks new medium-term lending facility (MLF) loans at 3.35 percent, three sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Wednesday.

The term of the loans will be six months, sources said.

The MLF is one of several lending tools the central bank has developed to supplement its usual bi-weekly open market operations at longer maturities.

Sources speculated that the loans were intended to offset tightened liquidity conditions following a more than three percent devaluation in the yuan’s value since Aug. 10.

The central bank did not respond to Reuters’ request for comment. (Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom; Writing by Nathaniel Taplin; Editing by Kazunori Takada)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.