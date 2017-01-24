FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China c.bank raises interest rate on 1-year MLF - Caixin
January 24, 2017 / 7:30 AM / 7 months ago

China c.bank raises interest rate on 1-year MLF - Caixin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Jan 24 (Reuters) - China's central bank on Tuesday raised the interest rate on its one-year medium-term lending facility (MLF) loans, financial magazine Caixin reported citing unidentified sources.

The People's Bank of China (PBOC) increased the interest rate for the one-year tenor by 10 basis points, taking it to 3.1 percent.

The MLF is a supplementary policy tool the central bank uses to manage conditions and medium-term interest rates in the banking system and money markets. (Reporting by Winni Zhou and John Ruwitch; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

