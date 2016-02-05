China puts cap on overseas insurance products for bank card holders

BEIJING, Feb 5 (Reuters) - China sets a $5,000 purchase limit for a single purchase of overseas insurance products for mainland bank card holders, the country’s foreign exchange regulator said on Friday.

The remarks from the State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE) came after Reuters reported that China was cracking down on a popular method of moving money out of the country by putting a limit on purchases of insurance products in Hong Kong using the country’s ubiquitous UnionPay credit and debit cards.

SAFE said in a statement it had not adjusted policies regarding purchasing insurance products at overseas insurers. Domestic bank cards issued by card associations such as Visa Inc , MasterCard Inc and UnionPay can all pay for purchases of overseas insurance products.

However, it added that bank card holders who make multiple purchases of products at offshore insurers - with each transaction under an equivalent of $5,000 - would be carefully monitored by the regulator. (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)