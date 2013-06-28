FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China cbank chief: to guide financial firms to keep reasonable lending policies
Sections
Featured
Reuters Backstory: How to survive while covering a hurricane
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: How to survive while covering a hurricane
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
Science
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
Future of Money
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 28, 2013 / 2:36 AM / 4 years ago

China cbank chief: to guide financial firms to keep reasonable lending policies

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, June 28 (Reuters) - China’s central bank will guide financial institutions to maintain reasonable lending policies, its chief said on Friday.

Zhou Xiaochuan also told a financial forum in Shanghai that the People’s Bank of China will adjust market liquidity in an appropriate manner.

Last week, PBOC allowed money market conditions to tighten and rates to soar to historic levels.

It later moved to quell fears the squeeze could spin out of control into a full-blown financial crisis, but made it clear that cash conditions were being tightened and lenders should improve money management and lending practices.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.