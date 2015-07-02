FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China needs transparent, stable stock market - People's Daily Weibo
Sections
Featured
Insurers scramble to find inspectors
Hurricane Costs
Insurers scramble to find inspectors
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
U.N. to vote on weakened North Korea sanctions
North Korea
U.N. to vote on weakened North Korea sanctions
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
July 2, 2015 / 1:11 AM / 2 years ago

China needs transparent, stable stock market - People's Daily Weibo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, July 2 (Reuters) - China needs a transparent stock market with prospects for stability, the People’s Daily, the official mouthpiece of the ruling Communist Party, said on Thursday.

“Hasty surges and slumps are not normal, the public needs a open and transparent market with prospects for stability,” it said on Weibo, a popular Twitter-like service in China.

The comment comes after Chinese authorities relaxed rules on using borrowed money to speculate on stock markets to stem off a crash, following a more than 20 percent plunge in share prices in the last two weeks. (Reporting by Brenda Goh; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.