UPDATE 3-China to relax rules for foreigners trading on interbank market -sources

HONG KONG, March 25 (Reuters) - China will relax rules covering trading by foreign investors on its Shanghai-based interbank market, including making it simpler to obtain quotas for such investments, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Wednesday.

By easing the path to the most liquid parts of the interbank market and simultaneously reducing paperwork, the move marks an advance for foreign institutional funds in terms of access.

But it does not entail a net increase in the size of foreign investments allowed in the market, which remain negligible compared to domestic capital, meaning it seems unlikely to significantly impact domestic rates or liquidity.

The reform does not address widespread dissatisfaction with Beijing’s plans for taxing foreign fund profits either.

According to sources, participants in China’s capital market investment schemes for foreigners - the Qualified Foreign Institutional Investor (QFII) scheme and its renminbi-denominated equivalent (RQFII) - will be allowed to use a registration system that eliminates the need to apply for regulatory approval for quotas in the interbank market.

Foreign investors will also be permitted to invest in more products traded in the interbank market, such as banks’ certificates of deposit (CDs), bond repurchase agreements and swaps, including interest rate swaps, the sources said.

Qualified foreign investors are currently confined mainly to trading spot bonds and conducting lending and borrowing in the money market.

The outstanding QFII and RQFII quotas granted to foreign funds were $68 billion and 304 billion yuan ($49 billion) respectively as of January 2015, according to the Chinese State Administration of Foreign Exchange, and those quotas are spread across China’s financial markets.

That’s a drop in China’s interbank market bucket, where spot settlement volume last year was close to 31 trillion yuan ($5 trillion), according to data from China’s Central Depository and Clearing Co.

Liquidity in China’s interbank market has been relatively tight so far this year and the reform might be a step toward bringing in foreign capital to apply downward pressure to rates, even if the pressure is psychological, given they have proven resistant to reductions to guidance rates.

Even though Chinese rates are expected to fall while yields on dollar assets are expected to rise, analysts point out that average returns on debt remain far higher in China than in the United States given their relatively low-risk ratings.

The official interest rate on one-year deposits, for example, is currently fixed near 2.5 percent, and annualised returns on short-term bond repurchase agreements in the interbank market are higher.

In addition, many believe that Beijing implicitly guarantees much of its higher-rated debt against default.

No firm date has been set for the reforms but it is possible they could be implemented as early as May, the sources said.

China’s central bank and foreign exchange regulators declined comment on the moves.