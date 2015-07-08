FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China Securities Finance Corp lends 260 bln yuan to brokerages
July 8, 2015 / 4:30 AM / 2 years ago

China Securities Finance Corp lends 260 bln yuan to brokerages

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, July 8 (Reuters) - China Securities Finance Corp has provided 260 billion yuan ($41.87 billion) in credit lines to 21 brokerages to help them buy stocks via proprietary trading, the country’s securities regulator said on Wednesday.

The credit lines were issued after the state-backed margin finance company obtained liquidity support from the central bank, the China Securities Regulatory Commission said in a statement on its official weibo micro blog site.

$1 = 6.2091 Chinese yuan renminbi Reporting by Kevin Yao; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore

