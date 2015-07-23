TABLE-China stock rescue measures add up to $800 billion

SHANGHAI, July 23 (Reuters) - China has enlisted around 5 trillion yuan ($800 billion) of public and private money to prop up its wobbly stock markets, according to a Reuters analysis of public statements, media reports and market data. The following table shows a breakdown of where that money has come from: Item Pledged Source Link amount (bln yuan) Brokerage stabilisation fund 120 Public announcement by SAC Bank lending to state-backed 1,300 Local media margin lender reports (including 80 bln yuan via bill issue) Reuters report based on sources Funds raised by dedicated 80 Public mutual funds statement Mutual fund investment in 2.2 Public here stock funds statement by industry body Pension funds 600 calculated based on new policy; funds now allowed to invest UP TO 30 pct of net assets Fund from Central Huijin ? Huijin Investment announcement , amount not specified Major companies publicly committed to share buybacks Vanke 10 exchange announcement Haitong Secs 21.6 exchange announcement Sinopec 0.5 exchange announcement SUBTOTAL 2,134.3 Insurers 2,870 Calculated based on CIRC reported gross assets, % currently invested in stocks - 40 % new cap TOTAL 5,004.3 (Reporting by Pete Sweeney; Editing by Alex Richardson)