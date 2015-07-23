FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-China stock rescue measures add up to $800 billion
July 23, 2015 / 4:26 AM / 2 years ago

TABLE-China stock rescue measures add up to $800 billion

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

SHANGHAI, July 23 (Reuters) - China has enlisted around 5 trillion yuan ($800 billion) of
public and private money to prop up its wobbly stock markets, according to a Reuters analysis of
public statements, media reports and market data.
    The following table shows a breakdown of where that money has come from:

 Item                            Pledged       Source        Link
                                 amount (bln                 
                                 yuan)                       
 Brokerage stabilisation fund    120           Public                       
                                               announcement  
                                               by SAC        
 Bank lending to state-backed    1,300         Local media                  
 margin lender                                 reports       
    (including 80 bln yuan via bill issue)     Reuters                       
                                               report based  
                                               on sources    
 Funds raised by dedicated       80            Public                       
 mutual funds                                  statement     
 Mutual fund investment in       2.2           Public        here
 stock funds                                   statement by  
                                               industry      
                                               body          
 Pension funds                   600           calculated                   
                                               based on new  
                                               policy;       
                                               funds now     
                                               allowed to    
                                               invest UP TO  
                                               30 pct of     
                                               net assets    
 Fund from Central Huijin        ?             Huijin                       
 Investment                                    announcement  
                                               , amount not  
                                               specified     
 Major companies publicly committed to share                         
 buybacks                                                            
 Vanke                           10            exchange              
                                               announcement          
 Haitong Secs                    21.6          exchange              
                                               announcement          
 Sinopec                         0.5           exchange              
                                               announcement          
 SUBTOTAL                        2,134.3                             
                                                                     
 Insurers                        2,870         Calculated based on CIRC
                                               reported gross assets, %
                                               currently invested in stocks -
                                               40 % new cap
 TOTAL                           5,004.3                             
   
    
    
    
    

 (Reporting by Pete Sweeney; Editing by Alex Richardson)

