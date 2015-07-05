FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Chinese state-owned investor purchasing ETFs
July 5, 2015

Chinese state-owned investor purchasing ETFs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, July 5 (Reuters) - China state-owned investment company Central Huijin Investment Ltd said on Sunday that it has recently purchased exchange-traded funds (ETFs) on the stock market and will continue to do so, according to a statement on its website.

The announcement confirms widespread speculation that a sharp rise in inflows into Chinese ETFs last week were in fact coming from Central Huijin and other government-controlled entities as authorities sought to prevent a stock market collapse.

Reporting By Adam Rose and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Kim Coghill

