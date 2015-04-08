FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 8, 2015 / 6:35 AM / 2 years ago

China investors use up daily stock investment quota into HK for 1st time

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, April 8 (Reuters) - Chinese investors on Wednesday used up the entire 10.5 billion yuan ($1.69 billion) daily investment quota that allows them to buy Hong Kong stocks under the Hong Hong-Shanghai Stock Connect scheme.

The buying helped boost the Hang Seng Index by over 2 percent.

It was the first time the daily quota has been used up since the scheme was launched in November, signifying rapidly rising interest in Hong Kong stocks from mainland investors. Chinese regulators last week allowed mutual funds to buy Hong Kong shares under the Connect program. ($1 = 6.2059 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Kim Coghill)

