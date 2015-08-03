FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Shanghai exchange suspends 4 trading accounts for irregularities
#Financials
August 3, 2015 / 8:28 AM / 2 years ago

Shanghai exchange suspends 4 trading accounts for irregularities

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Aug 3 (Reuters) - The Shanghai Stock Exchange has suspended four trading accounts for serious trading irregularities that influenced market pricing, according to a statement on the exchange’s official microblog account published on Monday.

The announcement did not name the accounts suspended, nor did it say how long the suspensions would last.

Prior to the latest suspensions, 34 accounts were already frozen in Shanghai and Shenzhen, including an account operated by a Chinese affiliate of U.S.-based Citadel Securities, part of the same group that owns hedge fund Citadel LLC. (Reporting by Pete Sweeney; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

