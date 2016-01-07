FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. Republican Kasich: China must stop manipulating market
Sections
Houston residents set to return to work
Harvey aftermath
Houston residents set to return to work
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
Zimbabwe
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 7, 2016 / 3:56 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. Republican Kasich: China must stop manipulating market

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Jan 7 (Reuters) - U.S. Republican presidential candidate John Kasich on Thursday called on China to stop interfering in the market, saying the situation must “settle down,” as global stock markets reacted to China’s move to set the yuan and halt stock trading.

“What we’re facing there is a government that never let the markets work, and the world is paying a price,” Kasich said in a television interview on Fox Business Network.

“If the Chinese are going to be participating and be a part of the market basket, you understand that that means they’ve got to come clean because they’re going to have to let this thing work out. They can’t keep manipulating things.” (Reporting by Susan Heavey, Editing by Franklin Paul)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.