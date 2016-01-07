U.S. Republican Kasich: China must stop manipulating market

WASHINGTON, Jan 7 (Reuters) - U.S. Republican presidential candidate John Kasich on Thursday called on China to stop interfering in the market, saying the situation must “settle down,” as global stock markets reacted to China’s move to set the yuan and halt stock trading.

“What we’re facing there is a government that never let the markets work, and the world is paying a price,” Kasich said in a television interview on Fox Business Network.

“If the Chinese are going to be participating and be a part of the market basket, you understand that that means they’ve got to come clean because they’re going to have to let this thing work out. They can’t keep manipulating things.” (Reporting by Susan Heavey, Editing by Franklin Paul)