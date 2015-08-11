FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK business body welcomes China's yuan devaluation
August 11, 2015 / 3:19 PM / 2 years ago

UK business body welcomes China's yuan devaluation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 11 (Reuters) - The Confederation of British Industry said on Tuesday that China’s decision to devalue the yuan by nearly 2 percent should boost demand for British exports to China in the long run.

The CBI, which represents many of Britain’s largest companies, said a weaker yuan could help support Chinese growth after an unexpectedly big fall in the country’s exports last month.

“Although a depreciation in the renminbi against sterling will put pressure on UK exports to China in the short term, the effect on Chinese growth should be beneficial to UK exporters over the longer term,” Rain Newton-Smith, the CBI’s director of economics, said. (Reporting by David Milliken; editing by John Stonestreet)

