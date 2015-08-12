FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China c.bank economist: currency not embarking on devaluation trend
August 12, 2015 / 1:36 AM / 2 years ago

China c.bank economist: currency not embarking on devaluation trend

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Aug 12 (Reuters) - China’s devaluation of the yuan on Tuesday should not be seen as it embarking on a devaluation trend, the central bank’s chief economist, Ma Jun, wrote in the official People’s Daily on Wednesday.

Ma described the move as a one-off change to make the currency more market-oriented.

The central bank set its guidance rate down nearly 2 percent at 6.2298 yuan per dollar on Tuesday, its lowest point in almost three years, in what it said was a change in methodology to make the currency more responsive to market forces.

Reporting by Brenda Goh; Editing by Mark Bendeich

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
