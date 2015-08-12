FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Yuan move probably appropriate if China slowing -Fed's Dudley
Sections
Featured
Florida's elderly test response efforts
Irma
Florida's elderly test response efforts
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 12, 2015 / 1:26 PM / 2 years ago

Yuan move probably appropriate if China slowing -Fed's Dudley

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 12 (Reuters) - An adjustment to China’s currency is probably appropriate if that economy is weaker than Chinese authorities expected, an influential U.S. Federal Reserve policymaker said on Wednesday.

In the U.S. central bank’s first public response to China’s decision on Tuesday to devalue its yuan, New York Fed President William Dudley said: “Obviously if the Chinese economy is weaker than maybe what the Chinese authorities anticipated, it’s probably not inappropriate for the currency to adjust in consequence to that weakness.”

“It’s very early days to judge what’s happening in China in terms of the changes in their currency policy,” he said after a speech in Rochester, New York. “Clearly what was happening is the Chinese yuan was appreciating along with the U.S. dollar.”

Reporting by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.