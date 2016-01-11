CORRECTED-'Ridiculous' to expect much more yuan depreciation -China official

(In 2nd paragraph, corrects title of Han to deputy director, not vice minister, and corrects name of the government office he is affiliated with to the Chinese Communist Party’s Leading Group on Financial and Economic Affairs, not the Development Research Center of the State Council)

New YORK, Jan 11 (Reuters) - A Chinese official speaking here on Monday said it is “ridiculous” to expect the country’s currency, the yuan, to depreciate substantially more against the dollar.

“It’s ridiculous. It’s impossible,” Han Jun, deputy director of the office of the Chinese Communist Party’s Leading Group on Financial and Economic Affairs, said in response to a question about further yuan depreciation during a briefing held at the Chinese consulate in New York.

Han’s comments come as the yuan has weakened substantially since the beginning of 2016. (Reporting by Louis Charbonneau; Writing by Dan Burns; Editing by Chris Reese)