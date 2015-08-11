FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. warns China against backsliding on currency commitments
August 11, 2015

U.S. warns China against backsliding on currency commitments

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Aug 11 (Reuters) - The United States on Tuesday said it was too soon to judge the implications of China's yuan devaluation, but warned Beijing against backing away from a commitment to move toward a more market-determined exchange rate.

"While it is too early to judge the full implications of the change ... China has indicated that the changes announced today are another step in its move to a more market-determined exchange rate," a U.S. Treasury official said.

"Any reversal in reforms would be a troubling development." (Reporting by Timothy Ahmann; Editing by Paul Simao)

