Marubeni says Chinese authorities detain three staff at grain unit
#Industrials
April 24, 2014 / 12:20 AM / 3 years ago

Marubeni says Chinese authorities detain three staff at grain unit

James Topham

1 Min Read

Tokyo, April 24 (Reuters) - Japanese trading house Marubeni Corp said on Thursday that three employees at one of its grain trading units in China have been detained by authorities.

The employees worked at a Chinese unit of Marubeni’s Columbia Grain, Inc, a Marubeni spokesman said. He added he did not know why they had been detained. He also said he did not know the nationalities of the employees.

The detentions may be a sign of further complications in strained relations between Japan and China. Japan’s Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Ltd has paid almost $40 million in a settlement to Chinese claimants, stemming from a wartime claim after the seizure of one of its ships by a court in Shanghai, media in Japan said on Thursday. (Reporting by James Topham; Editing by Dominic Lau)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
