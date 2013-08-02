FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mazda says July China auto sales down 18.5 pct on year
August 2, 2013 / 9:20 AM / 4 years ago

Mazda says July China auto sales down 18.5 pct on year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Mazda Motor Corp and its local joint-ventures sold 11,678 automobiles in China in July, down 18.5 percent from a year earlier, the Japanese automaker said on Friday.

That follows a 31.2 percent year-on-year decline in June and a 11.6 percent fall in May.

In the first seven months of this year, through the end of July, Mazda sold a total of 94,209 vehicles, down 20.4 percent from a year earlier.

Mazda makes cars in China in partnership with Chongqing Changan Automobile Co Ltd. It also has a sales venture with FAW Group. (Reporting by Samuel Shen and Norihiko Shirouzu; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

