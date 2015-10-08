FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China's Meituan and Dianping Holdings to set up new company
October 8, 2015 / 5:35 AM / 2 years ago

China's Meituan and Dianping Holdings to set up new company

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Oct 8 (Reuters) - China’s Meituan.com and Dianping Holdings Ltd., the country’s biggest online-to-offline service providers, will together form a new company and advance strategic cooperation, the two companies said in a joint announcement on Thursday.

“Both companies will join forces to enhance their respective market position and growth prospects,” they said.

Zhang Tao, CEO of Dianping, and Wang Xing, CEO of Meituan, are the co-chairmen and co-CEOs of the new company, they said. Dianping and Meituan will retain their respective brands and management structure and will independently operate their businesses, they added. (Reporting By Matthew Miller; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

