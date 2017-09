Feb 3 (Reuters) - China Merchants Securities Co Ltd

* Says gets Shanghai Stock Exchange’s approval for the commencement of the SSE 50 ETF options market making business

* Says gets Shanghai Stock Exchange’s approval for the commencement of the stock options proprietary trading business

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/16qEDzL; bit.ly/18JHrJh

