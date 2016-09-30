China Merchants Securities prices Hong Kong share offer at HK$12.00 each -IFR

HONG KONG, Sept 30 (Reuters) - China Merchants Securities Co Ltd has priced its Hong Kong share offer at HK$12.00 each, raising $1.38 billion, IFR reported on Friday.

The Shanghai-listed brokerage sold 891 million shares slightly below the mid-point of a HK$11.54 to HK$12.78 marketing range, IFR reported, citing sources close to the deal.

Eleven cornerstone investors took up about 60 percent of the deal.

China Merchants Securities could not be reached for immediate comment. (Reporting by Fiona Lau; Writing by Denny Thomas)