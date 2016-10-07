FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
China Merchants Securities set for flat Hong Kong debut after $1.4 bln IPO
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
U.S.
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Chinese Labor Unrest
October 7, 2016 / 1:31 AM / a year ago

China Merchants Securities set for flat Hong Kong debut after $1.4 bln IPO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Shares in China Merchants Securities Co Ltd, a brokerage controlled by state-owned conglomerate China Merchants Group Ltd, were set to open flat in their Hong Kong debut on Friday, after its IPO raised $1.4 billion.

China's eighth largest brokerage by assets was indicated to open at HK$12.12, versus the IPO price of HK$12.00. The deal had been priced slightly below the middle of its indicative range.

Eleven cornerstone investors, including PICC Life, Chow Tai Fook and Fosun International, took up about 60 percent of the deal, Thomson Reuters publication IFR reported.

The proceeds will be used to supplement capital for business development in both domestic and overseas markets. (Reporting by Julie Zhu and Donny Kwok; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.