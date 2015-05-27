FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Shanghai-listed China Merchants Secs could raise $5.6 bln in HK offer -IFR
May 27, 2015 / 6:17 AM / 2 years ago

Shanghai-listed China Merchants Secs could raise $5.6 bln in HK offer -IFR

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HONG KONG, May 27 (Reuters) - Shanghai-listed China Merchants Securities Co Ltd could raise up to $5.6 billion in a Hong Kong share offering to bolster its capital and for new businesses, IFR reported on Wednesday, citing a company statement.

The company, China’s sixth largest broker by assets, will seek shareholders’ approval on June 11 for the deal, which will offer about 1.03 billion shares or 15 percent of its enlarged share capital, added IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication.

The deal would be worth 35 billion yuan ($5.64 billion) at Wednesday’s opening price of 34.25 yuan per share, IFR said.

China Merchants Securities’ deal would follow a series of share sales by Chinese brokerages, banks and insurers in Hong Kong that is set to make 2015 the busiest year for the financial services sector since 2010. Huatai Securities Co Ltd last week raised about $4.5 billion, pricing its Hong Kong share offering on top of expectations. ($1=6.2040 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Ken Wang and Fiona Lau of IFR; Writing by Elzio Barreto)

