a year ago
September 23, 2016 / 2:06 AM / a year ago

China Merchants Sec sets terms for up to $1.5 bln Hong Kong offer-IFR

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Sept 23 (Reuters) - China Merchants Securities plans to raise between $1.3 billion and $1.47 billion from a Hong Kong share offer, IFR reported on Friday, citing sources familiar with the matter.

China Merchants plans to offer 891 million shares in a range of HK$11.54-HK$12.78 each, IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication said. The price range is preliminary and the company plans to fine-tune based on Friday's currency movements.

The brokerage aims to sell about 60 percent of the shares to about 10 cornerstone investors, including Chinese insurance companies, government investment funds, state-owned companies and private enterprises, the report added.

China Merchants Securities was not available to comment immediately. (Reporting by Fiona Lau; Editing by Stephen Coates)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
