HKEx says to delist China Metal Recycling after fraud charges
#Basic Materials
December 31, 2015 / 4:50 AM / 2 years ago

HKEx says to delist China Metal Recycling after fraud charges

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Dec 31 (Reuters) - Hong Kong’s stock exchange operator said on Thursday it will delist China Metal Recycling Holdings Ltd, following a move in February by the city’s financial regulator to force the company into provisional liquidation alleging accounting fraud.

The company, China’s self-styled biggest recycler of scrap metal, had obtained its listing by fraudulent means, according to a high court ruling in Hong Kong in March.

The case against China Metal Recycling by Hong Kong’s Securities and Futures Commission was widely seen as a test of the watchdog’s ability to pursue firms based abroad but listed in the financial hub.

Reuters could not immediately contact the company for a comment on its listed number. (Reporting By Lawrence White; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

