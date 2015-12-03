COLUMN-Why the Chinese metal production cuts won't work: Andy Home

(The opinions expressed here are those of the author, a columnist for Reuters.)

LONDON, Dec 3 (Reuters) - The last few days have brought a string of cutback announcements by Chinese metals producers.

A grouping of 10 of the country’s top copper smelters have pledged to reduce output by 350,000 tonnes next year.

Not to be outdone, 10 major zinc producers are going to cut their output by 500,000 tonnes next year, while eight of the country’s biggest nickel producers are going to cut by around 20 percent, equivalent to around 80,000 tonnes, of collective capacity.

The statements, coordinated by the China Nonferrous Metals Industry Association and Antaike, both metallic arms of the government, are proof that Chinese metals producers are feeling the same pain as their Western peers after this year’s implosion in metal prices.

An implosion which Chinese producers evidently blame on speculators, who have poured money into bear bets on just about every industrial metal traded on the Shanghai Futures Exchange (SHFE).

Nickel prices have “seriously deviated from fundamentals”, according to the country’s nickel producers, while copper producers have gone further and asked Chinese regulators to investigate “malicious” short-selling.

The massed ranks of SHFE bears appear largely unfazed. Each announcement generated a short-covering reaction in the affected metal but the impact has proved limited, even more so when it comes to London trading, where prices are heading south again.

But then these cuts are not quite what they seem and will do little to address the metal sector’s core issue of realigning supply with weak demand, first and foremost in China itself.

ALL ABOUT SUPPLY?

There is understandable scepticism as to whether China’s producers can actually deliver what they have promised and as to how long their collective resolve lasts.

Aluminium producers in China have periodically formed loose-knit alliances to support prices but without any obvious effect. Production has continued to outpace demand and prices have continued sinking, both in China and in London.

However, a more fundamental issue is to what extent production cuts alone can stop prices falling in a negative demand environment.

Take those nickel cuts, for example. The eight producers account for a substantial part of China’s output, around 400,000 tonnes out of around 600,000 tonnes, and several have already come out with specific production cut targets.

The resulting credibility boost has, though, been somewhat undermined by reports that Chinese stainless steel producers are also planning to slash production from this month.

Since these are in all likelihood the main customers of the nickel producers, the net impact on China’s nickel supply-demand balance is largely neutralised.

PRODUCER OR PROCESSOR?

Another key problem with these Chinese cuts is the fact that the companies involved are more accurately described as metal processors than metal producers.

Consider the case of the copper cuts planned for next year. The smelters involved process raw materials, a combination of scrap and copper concentrates, into refined metal.

What they don’t do for the most part is mine the concentrates themselves. Yet, it’s at the mining stage that production cuts really have an impact.

As Peter Hollands, managing director of Bloomsbury Minerals Economics, puts it, “what they don’t buy and treat will be bought and treated by someone else”.

“At the moment, apologies, but I believe that this announcement has no practical significance to the global copper balance”, Hollands writes.

Any pricing impact of such cuts would be more likely to manifest itself in the raw materials market, where copper smelters and miners are currently locked in their annual face-off on next year’s treatment terms.

A similar case can be made for the zinc cuts, which are, perhaps coincidentally, perhaps not, exactly the same size as the cuts to mined production announced by Glencore in October.

Glencore has cut the flow of raw materials to smelters, who are now facing a toxic cocktail of falling zinc price, falling by-product prices and falling treatment terms.

Chinese smelters’ cutbacks are no more than a reaction to this changing raw materials dynamic and do not in themselves mean less production but rather a potential shift in processing flows.

ALUMINIUM CUTBACKS?

Where smelter cutbacks might conceivably make a difference is in a market such as aluminium, where smelting rather than mining determines metal supply.

Bauxite is abundant and relatively low cost to extract, unlike most of the other “hard rock” industrial metals. The main cost of producing aluminium metal is the price of power used in the smelting process and smelter capacity utilisation is therefore the key determinant of production rates.

Unfortunately for the rest of the world’s aluminium producers, though, there has been no big Chinese aluminium production cutback announcement.

Although that doesn’t mean there isn’t some cutting going on. It’s just that it’s being done below the radar of local governments who have resisted smelter closures in the past.

Chinese aluminium producers, therefore, are taking “maintenance” downtime. Chalco’s Huaze plant in Shanxi province, for example, is taking 100 pots off line for maintenance.

But as Paul Adkins of AZ China recently wrote on a blog, “anyone who has worked in a smelter will tell you that your maintenance team have no hope of working on 100 pots at a time.”

Adkins estimates there are currently around 11 aluminium smelters producing less metal as a result of such “maintenance” work, although he cautions against getting too excited. The Jiarun smelter in the northwest province of Xinjiang “has just added another 500,000 tonnes of capacity.”

WILL SOMEONE PLEASE BUY MY METAL

Aluminium smelters have a different idea as to how to support prices, which is to ask the government stockpile manager, the State Reserves Bureau (SRB), to buy up metal.

Actually, every metal producer group appears to be asking the same thing.

The SRB has done this before during the worst of the Global Financial Crisis in 2008-2009, when it hoovered up some 600,000 tonnes of aluminium and 160,000 tonnes of zinc.

The purchases were made from a limited number of local producers, most often as not national favourites such as Chalco.

It’s worth stressing that neither aluminium nor zinc is on the SRB’s normal shopping list, since China can produce quite enough of both on its own. Indeed, more than enough as evidenced by the steady stream of aluminium exports in the form of semi-manufactured products.

Copper is different. It is on the SRB’s list of strategic metals and the SRB is a sporadically active buying during times of pricing weakness. But it tends to move in the shadows and is unlikely to allow local producers to determine its purchasing programme.

But evidently, such purchases, if they do materialise, merely represent a change in ownership of existing unsold stock, useful for local producers but immaterial to future market balance.

Indeed, there’s a nagging suspicion that the real purpose of these cutback announcements is political, a way of demonstrating self-restraint to Beijing as a quid pro quo for the SRB soaking up domestic market surplus.

Smelters cutting production, with the exception of aluminium, does not impact the amount of metal coming out of the ground. And in markets such as nickel, copper and zinc, what comes out of the ground is the true determinant of metal availability.

If you’re looking for real production cuts, look for mine rather than smelter curtailments. (Editing by William Hardy)