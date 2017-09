BEIJING, Dec 8 (Reuters) - China’s gold reserves stood at 56.05 million fine troy ounces at the end of November, up from 55.38 million at end-October, the central bank said on Tuesday.

China began updating its reserve figures on a monthly basis in June. Prior to that, the reserve figures weren't updated regularly.