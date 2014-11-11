CORRECTED-China says regrets Mexico's cancellation of rail deal, wants Chinese firms to be treated fairly

(Corrects spelling of Chinese premier to Li Keqiang)

BEIJING, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said on Tuesday he regrets Mexico’s decision to revoke a $3.75 billion offer to Chinese firms to build a high-speed railway line through Mexico City and wants companies in China to be treated fairly.

Li made the comments after meeting Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto at an Asia-Pacific economic summit in Beijing. His remarks were published on the government’s official Weibo microblog - China’s version of Twitter.

Mexico last week rescinded the construction deal to a China-led consortium after the uncontested bid to build the high-speed rail prompted an outcry from Mexican lawmakers. (Reporting by Koh Gui Qing and Shao Xiaoyi; Editing by Nick Macfie)