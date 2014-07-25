FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Over half of China military airfields threatened by high-rises
Sections
Featured
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
Reuters Newsmaker
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
The garage science of Tasers
SHOCK TACTICS: READ THE FULL SERIES
The garage science of Tasers
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
Federal Reserve
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
July 25, 2014 / 4:36 AM / 3 years ago

Over half of China military airfields threatened by high-rises

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BEIJING, July 25 (Reuters) - More than half of China’s military airfields have flight paths that are obstructed by tall buildings, causing accidents and airport closures, Chinese state media reported on Friday.

Nearly 100 accidents have occurred at military air bases due to high-rise buildings and development in the past 20 years, the website of the ruling Communist Party’s mouthpiece, the People’s Daily said (www.people.cn).

The problem has become so great that more than 10 military airfields have been forced to close or move.

“With the continuous expansion of the scale of cities, a relatively large number of military air bases have merged with new city districts and development zones, leading to a deterioration in clean airspace,” the website said.

Requirements for “clean” airspace around military airports are more strict due to special training demands, it said, citing the People’s Liberation Army General Staff Headquarters.

There are more than 1,000 buildings that violate height restrictions near military air bases across China and some structures are built on landing and take-off flight paths, leading to serious safety problems, the news agency said.

China’s military frequently expresses concerns about urban development infringing upon its bases. China approved a law to strengthen protection of military bases in June.

But China also recently relaxed restrictions on low-altitude flying in its mainly military-controlled airspace in a boost to the growing helicopter industry. [ID: nL4N0PI1RU]

Air safety has been in focus internationally after a series of deadly crashes around the world in recent weeks. (Reporting by Michael Martina; Editing by Paul Tait)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.