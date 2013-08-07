FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-China commerce ministry to step up inspection of all imported dairy products
August 7, 2013

RPT-China commerce ministry to step up inspection of all imported dairy products

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeats without change)

BEIJING, Aug 7 (Reuters) - China’s commerce ministry said on Wednesday that it would step up inspections of all imported dairy products in the wake of a contamination scare involving ingredients for milk formula. It did not give further details.

The move comes after New Zealand dairy giant Fonterra , the world’s biggest dairy exporter, said human error resulted in some of its products being contaminated and shipped around the world.

Ministry spokesman Shen Danyang also said in a statement that separate investigations into drug company pricing and bribery allegations are not targeted specifically at foreign companies, which he called “an important part” of China’s economy.

“Saying that the (drug) investigations are targeting foreign companies is groundless,” Shen said in the statement.

Reporting by Michael Martina and Xiaoyi Shao; Editing by Matt Driskill

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
