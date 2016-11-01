FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in 10 months
Rescuers search for 20 missing in China mine blast, 13 killed
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
Reuters Investigates
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Breakingviews
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
U.S.
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
November 1, 2016 / 10:25 AM / in 10 months

Rescuers search for 20 missing in China mine blast, 13 killed

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BEIJING, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Rescuers searched for 20 missing coal miners in southwestern China on Tuesday, a day after an explosion killed at least 13 workers and spread poisonous gas into parts of the mine.

Two miners managed to escape from the Jinshangou coal mine in Chongqing municipality, where firefighters and militia members were digging through tunnels blocked by debris after Monday's blast, state broadcaster CCTV said.

"The rescue team has carried out three underground operations so far," Chongqing deputy mayor Mu Huaping told a press conference on Tuesday, CCTV said.

"We have found that some tunnels have collapsed and the amount of poisonous gas has exceeded the alarm level at some parts," he said.

Chongqing officials ordered the temporary closure of some coal mines in the area while investigators look into the accident at the Jinshangou mine, the official Xinhua news agency said.

Coal accounts for almost two-thirds of China's energy consumption, but its mines are among the world's deadliest, due to lax enforcement of safety standards. (Reporting by Reuters TV, Editing by Darren Schuettler)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.