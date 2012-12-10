FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-China suspends 8 officials for deadly mine accident-report
December 10, 2012 / 3:06 AM / in 5 years

REFILE-China suspends 8 officials for deadly mine accident-report

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Corrects spelling of township in paragraph four to Huangnihe, not Huangheni; removes duplicated word in headline)

SHANGHAI, Dec 8 (Reuters) - China suspended eight officials and arrested two others over a coal mine accident this week that killed 17 people in southwest China’s Yunnan province, the official Xinhua news agency reported on Saturday.

The eight suspended officials include Fuyuan county’s coal industry bureau chief and the bureau’s deputy director, Xinhua said, quoting Fuyuan’s publicity office.

China’s mines are the deadliest in the world because of lax enforcement of safety standards and a rush to feed demand from a robust economy. But the death toll from accidents has been falling, government statistics show.

On Wednesday, 17 miners were killed when an explosive device was set off, triggering a blast in the gas-filled mine located in the Huangnihe township in Fuyuan.

Police have arrested two people over the mine blast. The families of the 17 dead will receive compensation of 990,000 yuan ($158,900), Xinhua said.

In August, a similar mine explosion in Sichuan province killed 26 miners, marking it as one of the biggest coal mine disasters of the year. ($1 = 6.2301 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Melanie Lee; Editing by Paul Tait)

