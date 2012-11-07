UPDATE 1-China launches campaign to shut small, illegal mines -govt

(Adds details, background)

BEIJING, Nov 7 (Reuters) - China will launch a campaign to shut down small and illegal mines in a bid to improve safety and efficiency in the sector, the government said on Wednesday.

China, the world’s largest consumer of a raft of commodities, is setting tougher environmental and mining standards as it tries to conserve domestic resources.

The clampdown could cause a temporary fall in domestic supplies and boost its reliance on imports.

A similar campaign for the coal sector was launched in 2008, which triggered a surge in imports. Beijing has also begun to crack down on the rare earths industry.

Local governments are required to submit their closure plans for metals and non-metals mines to the State Council, China’s cabinet, by the end of this year, the government said in a statement.

Mines that do not meet safety requirements, employ backward technology or fail to adhere to industry standards will need to be shut, it said. (Reporting by Judy Hua and David Stanway; Editing by Himani Sarkar)