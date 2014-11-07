BRIEF-China Minsheng Banking plans to issue preference shares

Nov 7 (Reuters) - China Minsheng Banking Corp Ltd

* Says plans to issue up to 200 million domestic preference shares to raise up to 20 billion yuan (3.27 billion US dollar)

* Says plans to raise up to 8 billion yuan in private placement of A-shares by issuing 1.4 billion shares at 5.68 yuan/shr for employees to subscribe to

* Says deputy head of the bank Zhao Pinzhang resigns due to change in job role

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1xoK8Gu ; bit.ly/1smKaLn ; bit.ly/1uG87U2

Further company coverage: (1 US dollar = 6.1225 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)