China Minsheng Banking says China Oceanwide has raised stake to 4.6 pct

HONG KONG, July 21 (Reuters) - China Minsheng Banking Corp Ltd said China Oceanwide Holdings Group Co Ltd has bought 843.93 million A shares of the bank on the mainland, increasing its holding to 4.61 percent as at July 15.

China Oceanwide bought 3 million A shares of Minsheng in the secondary market and another 840.93 million A shares through block trading from July 11 to 15, the Chinese bank said in a filing to the Hong Kong's stock exchange late on Wednesday.

China Oceanwide held 1.68 billion shares of Minsheng as at July 15, the bank said without elaborating.

Shares of China Minsheng gained 0.4 percent in Shanghai as at 0237 GMT, while the bank's shares in Hong Kong rose 0.8 percent.

China Oceanwide could not be reached for comment. (Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Christopher Cushing)