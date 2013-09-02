FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indofood launches offer for Singapore-listed China Minzhong
September 2, 2013 / 6:57 AM / 4 years ago

Indofood launches offer for Singapore-listed China Minzhong

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk PT launched an offer for Singapore-listed China Minzhong Food Corp Ltd at S$1.12 per share, valuing the company at around S$734 million ($575 million).

Indofood said on Monday it had agreed to buy from the market 25.59 million shares in Minzhong, representing 3.9 percent of its total issued shares, which kicked off a mandatory offer for the remaining shares.

Indofood said it now owns, controls or has agreed to acquire around 33.49 percent of Minzhong.

Under Singapore law, a single shareholder needs to make a mandatory takeover offer for the target company if its stake increases to 30 percent.

Minzhong’s shares plunged by nearly half last week after it came under attack from California-based Glaucus Research. Minzhong, whose shares have been suspended since last week, has strongly rejected any irregularities.

UOBKayHian advised Indofood. ($1 = 1.2768 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Anshuman Daga)

