September 7, 2016 / 6:00 AM / a year ago

China c.bank asks banks about need for 6-month, 1-year MLF loans - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Sept 7 (Reuters) - China's central bank has surveyed some banks on their demand for liquidity via medium-term lending facilities (MLF) in tenors of six months and one year, three sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Wednesday.

The medium-term lending facility is a supplementary lending facility sometimes used by the central bank to adjust liquidity in the banking system.

One batch of MLF loans worth 123.2 billion yuan ($18.4 billion) will mature on Wednesday.

The People's Bank of China typically asks banks on Friday's about their MLF demand, the sources said.

The central bank has refrained from cutting banks' required reserve ratios or interest rates of late, which would inject long-term base money into the banking system. But it has repeatedly injected shorter-term liquidity into the market to maintain ample liquidity to support China's slowing economy.

($1 = 6.7 Yuan)

Reporting by Beijing Newsroom; Writing by Lu Jianxin; Editing by Kim Coghill

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
