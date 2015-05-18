FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China Mobile Games and Entertainment gets $673 mln buyout offer
Sections
Featured
The backlash against Trump's voter fraud panel
Politics
The backlash against Trump's voter fraud panel
Shell set to draw line under a century of Iraqi oil
Oil
Shell set to draw line under a century of Iraqi oil
Shipping delay may dampen Apple's holiday quarter
Apple
Shipping delay may dampen Apple's holiday quarter
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 18, 2015 / 1:05 PM / 2 years ago

China Mobile Games and Entertainment gets $673 mln buyout offer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 18 (Reuters) - Mobile games developer China Mobile Games and Entertainment Group Ltd said it received a buyout offer from Orient Hongtai (Beijing) Investment Management Co Ltd valuing the company at about $673 million.

The offer of $21.50 in cash per American Depository Share represents a premium of 5.5 percent to the stock’s closing price on Friday.

Orient Hongtai’s offer $1.5357 in cash per class A or class B ordinary share values China Mobile Games and Entertainment at about $673 million based on its 31.3 million ADSs outstanding as of Dec. 31. (Reporting By Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.