China's mobile subscribers up 1.2 pct at 999.7 mln in Feb
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
March 20, 2012 / 6:50 AM / 6 years ago

China's mobile subscribers up 1.2 pct at 999.7 mln in Feb

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, March 20 (Reuters) - China, the world’s largest mobile phone market, saw a 1.23 percent monthly increase in the total number of mobile subscribers to 999.7 million in February, data from the country’s three telecommunications operators showed.

China Mobile Ltd, the country’s largest mobile carrier, said its mobile subscribers in February increased to 661.4 million, including 56.59 million 3G subscribers.

China Unicom, the No.2 carrier, said mobile subscribers rose to 205.97 million, including 45.89 million 3G subscribers.

Mobile subscribers at China Telecom Corp Ltd, the smallest of the three operators, climbed to 132.33 million, including 41.15 million for 3G subscribers. (Reporting by Christina Lo; Editing by Chris Lewis)

