China mobile subscribers rise 1.1 pct to 1.02 bln in April
May 21, 2012 / 9:30 AM / in 5 years

China mobile subscribers rise 1.1 pct to 1.02 bln in April

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, May 21 (Reuters) - China, the world’s largest mobile phone market, saw a 1.11 percent monthly increase in total mobile subscribers to 1.02 billion in April, data from the country’s three telecommunications operators showed on Monday.

The number of mobile subscribers in China has been growing steadily with handset vendors such as Apple Inc, Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, Huawei Technologies Co Ltd and ZTE Corp clamouring for more market share.

China Mobile Ltd, the country’s largest mobile carrier, said its mobile subscribers in April increased to 672.48 million, including 61.87 million 3G subscribers.

Second-ranked China Unicom said mobile subscribers rose to 212.75 million, including 51.78 million 3G subscribers.

Mobile subscribers at China Telecom Corp Ltd, the smallest of the three operators, climbed to 138.51 million, including 45.56 million for 3G subscribers.

