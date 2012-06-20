FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
June 20, 2012 / 9:42 AM / 5 years ago

China mobile subscribers up 1.07 pct in May to 1.03 bln

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HONG KONG, June 20 (Reuters) - China, the world’s largest mobile phone market, saw a 1.07 percent monthly increase in total mobile subscribers to 1.03 billion in May, data from the country’s three telecommunications operators showed on Wednesday.

The number of mobile subscribers in China has been growing steadily with handset vendors such as Apple Inc, Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, Huawei Technologies Co Ltd and ZTE Corp clamouring for more market share.

China Mobile Ltd, the country’s largest mobile carrier, said its mobile subscribers in May rose to 677.49 million, including 64.26 million 3G subscribers.

Second-ranked China Unicom said mobile subscribers increased to 215.84 million, including 54.50 million 3G subscribers. In May, China Unicom was the only carrier among China’s three to see weaker monthly growth in the addition of 3G users, which pressured its shares on Wednesday.

Mobile subscribers at China Telecom Corp Ltd, the smallest of the three operators, rose to 141.36 million, including 48.16 million for 3G subscribers.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
