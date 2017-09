Dec 5 (Reuters) - China Mobile Ltd, the country’s largest mobile operator, said on Thursday it was still negotiating with Apple Inc on a long-awaited deal to offer iPhones on its network.

The Wall Street Journal reported earlier in the day, citing an anonymous source, that a deal had been reached.

“We are still negotiating with Apple, but for now we have nothing new to announce,” said China Mobile’s spokeswoman Rainie Lei.