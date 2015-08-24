China Mobile names MIIT vice minister Shang Bing new chairman

BEIJING, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Shang Bing, a vice minister at China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, will become the new chairman of China Mobile, the nation’s largest wireless carrier said on Monday.

Shang, who replaces former Mobile chairman Xi Guohua, will take the reins at Mobile during a difficult transition, as the carrier struggles with a loss of voice and text revenue due to the rising popularity of Internet-based messaging services.

Shang will also have to juggle Mobile’s business transformation with concurrent efforts to upgrade its network. (Reporting by Gerry Shih)