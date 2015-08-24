FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China Mobile names MIIT vice minister Shang Bing new chairman
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Computer Hardware
August 24, 2015 / 3:07 AM / 2 years ago

China Mobile names MIIT vice minister Shang Bing new chairman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Shang Bing, a vice minister at China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, will become the new chairman of China Mobile, the nation’s largest wireless carrier said on Monday.

Shang, who replaces former Mobile chairman Xi Guohua, will take the reins at Mobile during a difficult transition, as the carrier struggles with a loss of voice and text revenue due to the rising popularity of Internet-based messaging services.

Shang will also have to juggle Mobile’s business transformation with concurrent efforts to upgrade its network. (Reporting by Gerry Shih)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.