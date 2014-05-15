FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China Mobile cuts mobile data prices; other carriers seen following
May 15, 2014 / 1:15 AM / 3 years ago

China Mobile cuts mobile data prices; other carriers seen following

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, May 15 (Reuters) - China Mobile Ltd, the world’s largest telecom carrier by subscriber base, is slashing prices on 4G mobile data, and other carriers are expected to follow after regulators liberalised telecom prices last week.

China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology last week said it would allow market forces to determine telecoms tariffs in a move to promote competition.

China Mobile’s new pricing plans include a low-cost option of 500M of 4G data for 58 yuan ($9.31) per month, 30 yuan cheaper than the current minimum package. Prices for 2G and 3G plans will also be cut, the company said on its website on Wednesday.

China’s two other main telecom operators, China Unicom Hong Kong Ltd and China Telecom Corp Ltd, are likely to follow with price cuts of their own, analysts say.($1 = 6.2289 Chinese Yuan) (Reporting by Gabriel Wildau; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

