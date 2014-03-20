FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China Mobile capex to rise 22 pct in 2014, aims to sell 100 mln 4G devices
#Chinese Labor Unrest
March 20, 2014 / 6:21 AM / 4 years ago

China Mobile capex to rise 22 pct in 2014, aims to sell 100 mln 4G devices

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, March 20 (Reuters) - China Mobile Ltd’s capital expenditure will increase 22 percent to 225.2 billion yuan ($36.34 billion) this year, the company said in a presentation on Thursday, as it pumps money into developing its mobile networks.

This will include building more than 500,000 base stations in 2014, to help bolster its high-speed 4G service launched in December.

China Mobile also plans to sell 100 million 4G devices such as smartphones and tablets this year, according to the presentation, which was released after the firm’s 2013 earnings results.

Revenues from SMS and MMS messaging shrank 6.5 percent in 2013 while voice sales shrank 3.4 percent, as these formerly lucrative sources of income have been replaced by services like Tencent Holdings’ WeChat, which are carried on a user’s mobile data plan.

($1 = 6.1965 Chinese yuan)

Reporting by Paul Carsten; Editing by Matt Driskill

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
