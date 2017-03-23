By Sijia Jiang
HONG KONG, March 23 China's largest
telecommunications network operator China Mobile Ltd
on Thursday reported a 0.2 percent rise in profit for last year,
in line with analyst estimates, and said it had raised its
dividend payout ratio to 46 percent.
Profit was 108.7 billion yuan ($15.78 billion), compared
with the 108.02 billion yuan average of 23 analyst estimates in
a Thomson Reuters poll.
Revenue rose 6 percent to 708.4 billion yuan, versus an
analyst estimate of 714.59 billion yuan.
The telco declared a final dividend of HK$1.243 per share,
up from HK$1.196 a year earlier.
($1 = 6.89 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Sijia Jiang; Editing by Christopher Cushing)