China Mobile reports 3.7 pct rise in Q1 profit, revenue

HONG KONG, April 20 (Reuters) - China Mobile Ltd, the country's largest telecoms network operator, said on Thursday its first-quarter profit was up by 3.7 percent due to demand for its 4G mobile broadband service.

The company said in a statement that profit for the January-March period rose to 24.8 billion yuan ($3.6 billion) on revenue also up 3.7 percent at 184 billion yuan.

It added 33.04 million 4G subscribers in the period, the company said, bringing its 4G customer base to 568 million. Data traffic grew rapidly, with handset data traffic up 101 percent compared with a year ago while voice traffic dropped by 7 percent.

Its total number of mobile subscribers rose to 856 million, from 849 million a year ago. Average revenue per user per month rose 1.6 percent to 58.5 yuan. ($1 = 6.8828 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Sijia Jiang; Editing by Greg Mahlich)