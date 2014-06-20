China's mobile subscribers up 0.4 pct at 1.26 bln in May

HONG KONG, June 20 (Reuters) - China, the world's largest mobile phone market by subscribers, posted a 0.4 percent monthly increase in the number of mobile subscribers to 1.26 billion in May, data from the country's three telecommunications operators showed. Following is the breakdown of mobile subscriber statistics for May provided by the three carriers: China Mobile China Unicom China Telecom Mobile subscribers (including 3G): -cumulative no. of users 787.30 293.29 181.22 -net addition 2.68 2.70 (0.95) -m/m growth (pct) 0.3 0.9 (0.5) 3G subscribers: -cumulative no. of users 236.29 137.76 105.95 -net addition 4.31 3.35 0.98 -m/m growth (pct) 1.9 2.5 0.9 4G Subscribers: -cumulative no. of users 8.11 N/A N/A -net addition 3.31 N/A N/A -m/m growth (pct) 69 N/A N/A Note: All numbers are in millions, otherwise stated. (Source: Companies, Reuters calculation) (Reporting by Christina Lo and Clare Baldwin; Editing by Anand Basu)