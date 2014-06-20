FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China's mobile subscribers up 0.4 pct at 1.26 bln in May
June 20, 2014 / 10:27 AM / 3 years ago

China's mobile subscribers up 0.4 pct at 1.26 bln in May

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HONG KONG, June 20 (Reuters) - China, the world's largest
mobile phone market by subscribers, posted a 0.4 percent monthly
increase in the number of mobile subscribers to 1.26 billion in
May, data from the country's three telecommunications operators
showed.
    Following is the breakdown of mobile subscriber statistics
for May provided by the three carriers:
 
                      China Mobile  China Unicom  China Telecom
                                
Mobile subscribers
(including 3G):
  -cumulative no.
   of users               787.30        293.29        181.22
  -net addition             2.68          2.70        (0.95) 
  -m/m growth (pct)          0.3           0.9         (0.5)
                        
3G subscribers:
  -cumulative no.
   of users               236.29        137.76        105.95
  -net addition             4.31          3.35          0.98
  -m/m growth (pct)          1.9           2.5           0.9

4G Subscribers:
-cumulative no.
   of users                8.11           N/A            N/A
  -net addition            3.31           N/A            N/A
  -m/m growth (pct)          69           N/A            N/A    
   
    
         
Note: All numbers are in millions, otherwise stated.
(Source: Companies, Reuters calculation)

 (Reporting by Christina Lo and Clare Baldwin; Editing by Anand
Basu)

